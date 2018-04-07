February has been a quiet month, fixtures don’t start till March.

Training is starting in all ages groups this month in preparation for the new season.

U8/10s will start the end of March.

U12s on Wednesdays at 4.30pm in the school field with Betty and Vincent White.

U14s began training last month with their new trainer Alan Sheehy, training on Wednesdays at 4pm in Kenmare astroturf.

All players are asked to bring €2 to cover the cost of the pitch.

U16s/Minors began their training early March with Rosaleen Cusack in the schoolfield, training on Tuesday at 5pm Our Seniors began training on a cold Friday night in mid-February.

Friday nights are Senior training nights at 9pm in Kenmare Astroturf.

Players are asked to bring €3 to again cover the cost of the pitch.

Watch our Facebook page Inbhear Scéine Gaels Ladies Football Club for regular updates on training, and we would love to see some new faces at all our trainings from the U10s to the seniors. It’s very important for girls to take part in sport and they will make new friends while staying fit. If you are interested come down and speak with our coaches, and get an insight into the game.

We had very successful registration days on February 10th and 17th in Murphy’s Supervalu Kenmare, where we raised much needed funds also in our donation boxes. We’d like to thank everyone for the generous donations and to Derry Murphy the use of the space on the day.

The Kerry Minors had a flying start to their season when they took on Tipperary in the first game of their championship with a serious score line of 3-13 to 3-05. We are very proud of our young players Julie and Emma O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Sullivan and Katie Palmer who are all part of the very strong team.

URGENT. Manager/coach urgently required for Inbhear Scéine Gaels Senior Ladies Football team. The team are currently competing in division 1 of the league and senior championship. This is a wonderful opportunity to work with a highly motivated, dedicated and skilled team. To find out more, contact Denise on 087 2582257.