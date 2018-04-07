White Lightning Karate Club invited to represent Ireland

White Lightning Karate Club (Kenmare) has been invited to represent Ireland in the WMKF European Championships in Sicily this May.

White Lightning Karate, founded in 2009, has already won eighty four international medals at European and World Championship level. This year the club’s hopes are resting on Kenmare students Gemma Meyer, Melissa Barry, Daisy Norman and Luka Norman (all brown belts) who will compete from May 12th to 13th.

Club coach Shihan Niall Wright is no stranger to international medals, being a three times world champion himself.

With the assistance of the karate kids’ parents he is spearheading a campaign to fund their European Championship visit, which kicked off with a coffee morning on Friday February 23rd in the Landsdowne Arms Hotel. The event was well attended and delicious baking was enjoyed by all. Thanks to the Landsdowne Arms Hotel for use of the premises and to Staff for their assistance on the day.

A kick-a-thon has been scheduled for Tuesday March 20th at 6pm to raise further funds for the trip. This will involve each student doing 1,000 kicks in the space of two hours. White Lightning Karate members have been given sponsorship cards in advance of the kick-a-thon and sponsors are automatically entered into a monster raffle taking place on the evening of the kickathon. We wish to thank the many local businesses who have donated fantastic prizes to the raffle. Winners will be contacted on March 21st.

Sponsors who were unable to donate at the coffee morning or to the kickathon can also donate to Shihan Niall Wright on 089 243 6823.