Sheen Falls becomes an Enchanted Forest!

An Enchanted Forest, a fashion evening featuring top designers and boutiques showcasing Summer collections, with a dedicated presentation on sustainable fashion, will be held on Midsummer’s night, Thursday June 21st, in the spectacular setting of Sheen Falls Lodge. Tickets are priced at €85 (early booking offer of €65 available until April 20th) Tickets can be purchased from Evenerite or online directly from Sheen Falls Lodge.

The evening will commence with a fine wines and seasonal tapas reception outdoors accompanied by a salon styled fashion show featuring Kerry boutiques. Guests will then move for the main show into the William Petty Suite which will be transformed in a magical enchanted forest. This show will exclusively feature new Summer collections from selected Irish and Kerry designers and a separately styled presentation on sustainable fashion. Each guest will also receive a complimentary gift bag.

The evening will be produced by fashion PR and events consultant, Oral Dingily, who is also a fashion contributor on Ireland’s top afternoon show RTE Today and has co-produced KWH fashion week and the Ireland Fashion Showcase New York. Creative Director, Ann Marie O’Leary, will create an Enchanted Forest using locally foraged foliage and florals and style the opening presentation. Models are from Upfront Model Management and staging is by Ray Stack Productions.

pic Barry Murphy Photography