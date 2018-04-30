Cllr Dan McCarthy reports.

Fodder crisis. This has been one of the hardest and longest winters on record. I have written to the minister asking him for immediate help and assistance in providing additional funds for the transports of feed stuff and fodder to the farmers.

Public Toilets. I have asked Kerry County Council to install adequate changing facilities such as hoist and changing bench to all public toilets which can cater for people with a disability.

Street Traders. The works to new trading bays have begun, and will hopefully be fully completed before the tourist season begins.

Cahir School.

I have allocated €5,000 from my councillors allocations for the implementation of safety measures approaching the school from both sides. As the total cost of the job is €10,000 Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen has also allocated €5,000. I would hope that these works will be carried out promptly.

The Kenmare Peninsula. I welcome the news that Kerry County Council have purchased some of the peninsula land.

Darkness into Light. The Darkness into Light walk will be held again this year, leaving from Kenmare Mart. All registrations must be done on line through the darkness into light website.

Basketball. I would like to congratulate the Kenmare Kestrels u14 girls on reaching the All-Ireland final well done to all involved.

