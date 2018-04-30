On 8th March 2018 a good number of Neidin Bowls Club members arrived in Glenbeigh to take part in the inaugural ‘Glenbeigh and Killorglin Bowls Clubs Fun Day, sponsored by Sean Chairde Bowls. After a welcome cuppa and a scone, play commenced at 10am and, in turn,16 teams of random selected players began the competition on the usual basis of first round winners going on to play for the shield and runners up to play for the plate, followed by play on a knockout basis to the two finals.

Result! The winning team for the Shield had two Neidin bowlers, Maeve Arnold, skip, and Patricia Delvalle, the third player being Gerry Collins from Fosse, against a team skipped by Margaret Sweeny with Garry Boyton, Neidin, and Sara Pedan. Also Maureen O’Shea received a runners up medal in the Plate competition.

Hearty congratulations go to all the club members whose efforts afforded every one present a most enjoyable day and we look forward very much to next year when we will return the Shield.

Should you be visiting Kenmare, or if you are living locally and wish to try something new, then please come along and give bowling a try. We play every Monday and Thursday morning in the Kenmare GAA sports hall from 10.30am until 1pm.

Bowls, tea /coffee, biscuits and a warm welcome provided!