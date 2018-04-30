Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results

April 1st Men’s Easter Hamper

1st Toby Steadman(2), 35Pts, 2nd Jay Steadman(9) 35Pts, 3rd Joe Harrington(21) 33Pts, 4th Jerry Kearney(17) 31Pts.

March 24th Men’s Singles Stableford

1st Jason Taylor (21)32Pts, 2nd David Keirns (5) 32Pts, 3rd Simon Stauch (11) 28Pts.

March 11th Men’s Singles Stableford

1st, Joe Harrington (21) 38Pts, 2nd Dermot Murphy (11) 37Pts, 3rd Martin Veldhoen (18) 36Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results

April 1st Mens’ Easter hamper sponsored by Marian & David O’Dwyer

1st Sean Twomey (17) 44pts, 2nd Chris Dale (16) 42pts, 3rd David O’Dwyer Jnr. (20) 41pts.

Ladies Results

April 1st 18 hole S/f sponsored by Chris O’Siochru

1st Mega Dalton (36) 41Pts, 2nd Joanne Bhamvra (30) 39Pts

March 25th Mens Spring League Round 2

1st Sean Murphy (24) 41 Pts, 2nd. Niall O’Shea (16) 41 Pts, 3rd Sean Twomey (17) 40 Pts

Ladies Results Easter Hamper 15 hole Sford Sponsor Supervalu

1st Maureen Harrington (27) 31, 2nd Noreen Crowley (15) 30, 3rd Marie Kissing (20) 27, Best Gross Kim Kennedy (14) 15gross points.

Upcoming events

Regular men’s competitions at Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Check the club facebook page for details.

Kenmare Golf Club

Monday & Tuesday evenings Junior Golf.

Wednesday Ladies Day.

Thursay morning over 55 Mens

Regular ladies & gents competitions every weekend.

Team Golf.

The men’s inter-club season has just kicked off for the year. It should be the goal for every golfer to make a team this year, as there are categories for nearly every level. It’s also a great chance to play competitive golf on different courses.

Kenmare GC have the following fixtures;

Senior West Cork Shield v Kinsale (2 Legs)

Kingdom Senior Shield v Waterville (away)

Kingdom Intermediate Shield v Parknasilla (Away)

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield – May 12th v Waterville at Castleisland

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield v Ross at Kanturk, May 19th.

And the Ring of Kerry draws are;

Kingdom Senior Shield v Ballybunion (away)

Kingdom Intermediate Shield v Dooks – big win for RoK with the following pairings Joe Harrington & Michael O’Sullivan, Simon Staunch & Cyril Donoghue, Daniel Taylor & Dermot Murphy.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield – May 12th v Beaufort at Castleisland

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield v Berehaven at Kanturk, May 19th.

Happy Golfing!

Kenmare Community Care Annual Golf Classic

for Taobh Linn Social Centre.

Friday 18th & Saturday 19th May

Teams of 3 €90 or sponsor a green for €30

18 hole Stableford

To book a team contact;

Golf Club 064 6641291, John Daly 087 1325665,

Bertie Mc Swiney 086 8108335, Maura Murphy 087 9302956