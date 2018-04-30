Inter-Kenmare sets up ‘Football for all’ Academy

When Mark at Inter-Kenmare heard that Susan Hennessy and Stephanie Green from Kenmare Special Needs Children’s Group were having to take their children Eoghan and Riley to Killarney for football he suggested we set up our own ‘Football for all’ Academy in Kenmare, so that’s what we did! With the help of Transition Year students from Pobalscoil we began our first training session on 12th of March and so far it has been a great success.

If you feel you’re not getting a game, if your kid wants to play with no pressure and lots of fun, even without the ball, this is the perfect place to start. There is no ‘Best Player’ or ‘Best Team’, children are not judged based on individual abilities. We want to create a safe and happy environment in which to have fun, to build friendships and camaraderie and to learn new skills. Our aim is to be inclusive for children who may feel left out and to help boost self-esteem in a non-competitive atmosphere.

‘Football for all’ meets on Wednesday afternoons at Inter Kenmare Park between 4pm and 5pm.

We must give a huge ‘Thank You’ to all the kids and coaches who braved the cold and rain to make a very successful Easter Camp and thanks to Kenmare Bay for their generous sponsorship.Also a huge ‘Thank You’ to all the Soccer Sisters who ignored the weather to play the beautiful game.