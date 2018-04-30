Inbhear Scéine Gaels news

March was a very busy month for us all at ISG beginning in Sneem at the St. Patrick Day Festival. Some of our young members took part in the parade where they lead us to win the ‘Best Newcomer Award’. While the girls took part in the parade some of the older members watched the cake sale, where we made much needed funds for the club. Congratulations to Mary Teahan, The Green House Sneem, who won the cake sponsored by Sean Daly and Co.

Amy Harrington lead her team, the Kerry U14s to victory in Fossa for the first game against Tipperary. While later in the month Amy again led her team to another victory against rivals Cork, where she was now accompanied by her ISG teammate Katie Cronin. Well done girls!

The Kerry minors took on Cork, Easter Monday in Skibbereen, having a narrow lead at half time, they came out unsuccessful. Well done to Julie, Emma, Ellen and Katie who are all on the team, and to Colm Horgan who is involved in management.

We had some very good results this much in the first few matches of the season and we are all very proud of the girls.

Results:

U12: ISG A 9-11 v Legion 0-01

ISG B 4-03 v Spa 4-04

U14: ISG 5-03 v SG 10-07

U16: ISG 2-02 v Dr. Crokes 3-15

Seniors: ISG 2-07 v Beaufort 4-16

ISG 2-07 v Southern Gaels 4-08