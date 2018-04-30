Kenmare Family Resource Centre

Railway Road, Kenmare.

Volunteers Needed!

Kenmare Family Resource Centre would love to hear from you.

We need volunteers for the following jobs

Ring of Beara stewards on 26th May 2018

Leaders to work with children and teens for Easter, Summer and Halloween events.

Board members to join our existing Board of Directors. We would particularly like to hear from you if you have some HR expertise to offer us!

Further details from Susan on

064 6642790 / susan@kenmarefrc.ie / 087 7086641