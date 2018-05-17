Entertaining month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday May 17th @ 3pm

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

A 1967 American comedy-drama film starring Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn, and features Hepburn’s niece Katharine Houghton. Senior Citizens Free. (Bealtaine Event)

Thursday May 17th @ 8pm

Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name is a 2017 coming-of-age drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman. Tickets €7 Students €5

Thursday May 24th @ 8pm

Get Out

A young African-American visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point. Tickets €7 Students €5

Friday May 25th @ 8pm

Men of Straw and

Return of popular film Men of Straw by Matt Sullivan and Fair Day 1983 by Patsy Sullivan. Tickets €8 Students €5

Saturday June 2nd @ 1pm

How to Eat Like a Child by Delia Ephron

Directed by April Ferron and performed by children (aged 9-13yrs) from Theatre Games Ireland. This musical romp through the joys and sorrows of being a child is hilarious. Suitable for all ages. Tickets €10

Saturday June 9th @ 1pm

Jungle Rock by Sue Gordon

Directed by April Ferron and performed by the younger children (5- 9yrs) from Theatre Games Ireland. The lions, rhinos and monkeys inhabit different parts of the jungle. Tickets €7

Starting June 13th and running for six weeks.

‘Tap Your Feet’ Traditional Irish Show’

An unmissable traditional Irish music, song and dance show featuring World Champion Dancers, who will amaze you with their fantastic footwork, live musicians playing a popular selection of Irish music along with a few songs! They will showcase some of Ireland’s ‘sean nos’ (old style) Irish dance and the famous ‘Brush Dance’.

It will be running for 6 weeks every Wednesday from 13th June to 18th July 2018, from 6pm-7pm at the Carnegie Arts Centre, Kenmare. A great pre-dinner entertainment for all the family

Friday June 15th /8pm The Songs of Joni Mitchell with Clare O’ Mahony Following on from her recent sold out performances at The Everyman Palace, Cork singer songwriter Clare O’Mahony pays tribute to one of her favourite songwriters, Joni Mitchell. The Songs of Joni Mitchell will feature songs from Joni Mitchell’s earlier albums (Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon) right through and up to her more recent recordings including the stunning A Case of You. Classics such as Chelsea Morning, You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio, Chinese Café, and Woodstock, to name just a few, will be performed. Tickets €20/€18 (conc)

Thursday July 19th / 8pm “The Man in the Woman’s Shoes”

Double Bill- ‘I Hear You and Rejoice’ written and performed by Mikel Murfi will take place Friday (20th July) A one man show written and performed by Mikel Murfi.

Set in October 1978 – Pope John Paul the First is not long dead, autumn is closing in and Pat Farnon has ‘some business’ to do in town. The Man In The Woman’s Shoes follows Pat Farnon as he walks to town and back again. It is a beautifully observed piece, utterly simple and Murfi’s “astonishing acting” has been widely praised. The Man In The Woman’s Shoes is funny, tender and at times downright daft. You might just fall in love with life again. The show was originally created with Sligo County Council Arts Service and The Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo as part of the Bealtaine Festival 2012. In 2015 it toured to Manhattan and Philadelphia as well as a sell-out, three week run at the Abbey Theatre on the Peacock stage in Dublin. In 2016 it returned to NYC and also played to full houses over three weeks at the Tricycle Theatre in London. Tickets: €18/ €16

Friday 20th July 8pm/ Loco and Reckless Productions Present: “I Hear You And Rejoice” Late in his life, Pat Farnon, a cobbler and all-round contented man, embarks on a journey he had not quite planned and finds that every twist in the road can bring its own surprises. Written and performed by Mikel Murfi I Hear You and Rejoice is a 2nd collaboration between Sligo County Council Arts Service, The Hawk’s Well Theatre Sligo, and Mikel Murfi. It was created for the Bealtaine Festival 2016. Tickets: €18/€16 (conc)

For further information or to book tickets please contact

Tel. 064 6648701 info@carnegieartskenmare.ie www.carnegieartskenmare.ie

