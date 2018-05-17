Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society

KLAWS is sadly still looking to get a ‘forever’ home for an elderly dog called Zeb who is 14 and has spent most of his life outdoors. Zeb’s family can no longer keep him because of their growing family, and work commitments. He can be a little snappy and is currently in kennels which is not practical, as ideally he needs a permanent home where he would be an only dog, with no cats or small children to prod and poke him. If you think you could give Zeb a loving home, please call KLAWS on 087 970 4480. Home check and adoption fee will apply.

The KLAWS shop is keeping busy, with customers old and new supporting the shop. However, donations are still being left outside the door which is NOT ALLOWED under the new lease, as the shop is next to the disabled parking spaces, which must be kept clear at all times. The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11.00am until 5.00pm. This should give people plenty of time to drop off goods, so they will not be left outside to get wet. Please, please do not leave donations outside the shop door.

KLAWS currently has 24 dogs in their care, with some booked to travel to new homes in the U.K. very soon. When a dog or cat comes into care, it is at least three weeks before are they are ready for re-homing because of the neutering and spaying, injections and rabies, and the micro-chipping process. Therefore, KLAWS are looking to find more people to foster the waifs and strays that get brought in, for this three week period. By fostering it means that you allow the a cat or dog to live under your roof and get them used to being part of the household. KLAWS provides all medical care, food and bedding as required. All we ask is that you give your time to allow them to live a normal life in a family environment. If you could foster for us please call our designated number 087 970 4480 or contact our email address klawskenmare@gmail.com.