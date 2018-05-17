Kenmare Shamrocks Hurling & Football Club

The Senior Club Championship has been played over the last number of weeks and we had defeats against Legion, Dingle and Rathmore. This leaves us in a relegation playoff against An Ghaelthacht later in the year. The County League takes priority over the next few months. We have had a win and two losses so far so a few more victories are vital in our next games. The Junior Football League commences shortly. Best of luck to the players and management in this competition. The Minor Footballers have qualified for the semi final of the County League. Dingle are the opposition in this one and again best of luck to the players and mentors.

Coiste na nÓg held a fun cycle on Sunday April 29th. Over 150 participants enjoyed glorious weather on their 60km trip. Based on the feedback from the cyclists, the club intend having a similar fun cycle next year. A big thank you to all who helped organise the event and the weather!

The Kenmare/Kilgarvan U/14 hurlers qualified for the Féile A final recently after great victories over Abbeydorney and Ballyheigue in the qualifiers. Unfortunately they were defeated by Ballyduff in the final. Well done to all the players and mentors