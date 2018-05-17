Busy month at Kenmare Swim Club

The swim club are extremely delighted to announce that coach Mike will be on the coaching panel of the Munster squad for the Scottish championships next month. This will be a huge benefit to the club. Very exciting news!

Congratulations to Torlac O’Reilly our haunted forest photo competition winner. Keep a look out for details of this year’s photo competition to win a weekend break in Kenmare bays luxury lodges.

Kenmare Bay Swim club is delighted to welcome Andra Noonan onto the coaching team. A former competitive swimmer from South Africa and now a resident of Kenmare, she will be assisting Coach Mike on deck as she gets to know all the squads.We are also excited with the strong interest from others to join the coaching team, who are now waiting to do their Swim Ireland courses.

The club had a great day out at the Mallow invitation gala in April. Well done to Ben Merrigan on his 3 gold’s, silver and 2 bronze, Joshua Foley on a bronze and 2 silvers and achieving a division 2 qualifying time, Tommy Meagher on his silver and first munster meet 3 time, Ciara Harrington on her gold, Luke Merrigan on his silver & bronze, Tommy Arthur on his bronze, Anu Hayes on her silver! The Merrigan brothers also had a very successful time at the tigersharks gala bringing home 12 medals between them!