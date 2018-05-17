Ring of Beara Cycle is not just for grown-ups as the popular kids’ cycle returns for 2018

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare will take place on Saturday May 26th this year. This popular event has its very own cycle for children which all the family can get involved in and marks the day out as a true family occasion. Not to be out done by their parents on their bikes, children in national school classes between 3rd and 5th can take part in a free kids’ cycle around Kenmare Town on the same day.

This event is proudly sponsored by O’Connor Pyne & Co. and The White Room Kenmare and run in conjunction with Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership who are running a cycle safety awareness programme in all local national schools around the county.

Mickey ‘Ned’ O’Sullivan, a member of the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare Committee said, “We are pleased to give children the opportunity to get involved in this great day, not just for the fun but also to promote the health benefits of exercise and cycling. The cycling safety message is also important so children taking part will be benefiting in many ways. I look forward to welcoming them and their families to Kenmare.”

Tomás O’Connor of O’Connor, Pyne & Co. said, “We are delighted to support this great event which will give children and their families the chance to get involved in the Ring of Beara Cycle this year. It’s great to encourage young people onto their bikes and to raise awareness of the event and the hard-working local charities who will benefit from it.”

The kid’s cycle will start at 10am in Kenmare Square and follow a short 2km route around Kenmare town. A team of marshals will supervise the route and ensure the safety of all children who participate. All participants should bring and wear a safety helmet for the cycle.

Mums and Dads are encouraged to join their children cycle this free fun event. Children participating in the events need to register with an accompanying adult from 9.30am in the marquee located in beside the Square in Kenmare.

