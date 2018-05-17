Inter Kenmare take one for Mother Earth!

One For Mother Earth!

Inter Kenmare Senior Ladies had another very successful season in the West Cork League under manager Denis O’Brien. After finishing on level points with Kilmichael it went down to a league final between Kilmichael and Inter away on Sunday April 22nd, which incidentally as all ecologically sound people know, is International Mother Earth Day.

Inter were much stronger on the day and ran out clear winners on a scoreline of 6-0. Nora Mae O’Brien accepted the cup as team captain. This is the ladies’ second year winning the league and we hope to make it the double when we meet Beara in the Cup final later this month. Credit must go to Denis and his management team and to the very committed bunch of ladies for this success.

U12B Tom Murphy Shield

Killarney Athletic B 2:8 Inter Kenmare B

Our U12B team had a great win against Killarney Athletic on Saturday 28th April to progress into the shield quarter final. There was some really good play with goals aplenty in a game Inter lead from start to finish.

Inter Kenmare Coffee Morning at P.F. McCarthy’s

Finally, a really big thanks from Inter Kenmare F.C. to all those who supported our coffee morning on Friday 27th April, it was a huge success as a result of some really great bakers, organizers and our club sponsor Paul Bevan of P.F. McCarthy’s. Thank you all very much.