Neidin Bowls Club enjoy a clean sweep!

On 16th April Gleneagle Hotel Killarney hosted the Sean Chairde sponsored competition for the E.B.S. Shield and Plate, open to clubs from all over Kerry. The usual format for play – winners of the first round then competed for the Shield and runners up going on to play for the Plate.

After a long day of serious but friendly contest Neidin came up trumps with Team one, Aiden McCabe, Maeve Arnold, Bill Glover and skip Peter Williams taking the Shield in a final against Team Three, Patricia Delvalle, Maureen O’Shea, Sue Eccles and skip Ann Lynch. Plus Team Two, Alan Shaw, Brenda Holden, Rosemary Boyton and skip Gary Boyton scooping up the Plate.

Hearty congratulations also go to the team from Sneem, relative newcomers to the game, Danny Breen, Maurice Walsh, Sonny Looney and skip Noel O’Sullivan, for reaching the final of the Plate.