Sisters aim is pure, as golf classic launches at Kenmare Golf Club

Kenmare Golf Club launched the 8th Annual 2 Sisters’ Classic on Wednesday May 2nd. This is a unique competition where teams of 2 Sisters compete over a weekend, with the 2018 event being proudly sponsored by Pure Results with Kathryn Thomas. This year’s event takes place over the weekend of the 13th and 14th of July at Kenmare Golf Club.

This event is open to all golfing Sisters, all you need is a handicap. Entry forms can be obtained at www.kenmaregolfclub.com or by contacting us at 064-6641291. The cost is €130, and entries must be in by June 15th.

This year the competition format is easy to remember; Friday Foursomes and Saturday is Singles. Thursday is a fun day, with an 8-hole scramble which is open to all Sisters, family and friends, followed by a barbecue.

This competition is a great boost for Kenmare because it brings 70 families and their friends from all over the world to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere and hospitality of this historic town. This is more than a golf event, there is a great social side to the weekend from Thursday to Sunday.

On behalf of main sponsor, Pure Results, Kathryn Thomas said, “I am delighted to support this unique and special event. Having a sister of my own who lives overseas it is a great opportunity for families to reconnect through sport in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland”.

For any further information, please contact Kenmare Golf Club on 064 6641291.