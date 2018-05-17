Busy month for Inbhear Scéine Gaels

April has been full of games for us, with every team out playing a game nearly every week.

Our U14’s took part in the Feile competition and the U12’s have been put into their divisions for the league. Our Seniors had a great game against Rathmore bringing the score level at half time but unfortunately lost by 4 points. The Seniors got some great news recently that they were regraded to Intermediate for the championship, this is great as the girls will be playing teams that are more suitable for their young team.

Amy Harrington and Katie Cronin had a great victory over Tipperary in their Munster semi-final replay on Wednesday the 2nd of May on a score line of 7-05 to 3-09. They are now through to the Munster A final against their rivals Cork.

Unfortunately, the Kerry Minors lost by one point to Cork in the Munster A final and are now knocked out of the championship. Well done to Emma and Julie O’ Sullivan, Katie Palmer and Ellen O’ Sullivan who are all on the panel this year. The team were ahead until a last minute penalty for Cork.