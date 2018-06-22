Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results.

June 10th, Open Singles

1st Joseph O’Neill(0) 40Pts, 2nd Patrick Wynne(20) 37Pts, 3rd Colm Breen(21) 34Pts, 4th Geoffrey Mahony(19) 31Pts.

May 14th Open Singles

1st Pat O’Dwyer(19) 31Pts, 2nd Martin Veldhoen(18) 31Pts, 3rd Derek Hillier(8) 29Pts, 4th Eugene O’Sullivan(21) 28Pts.

May 7th Tony O’Connell Memorial Singles

1st Daniel Taylor(19) 39Pts, 2nd Jerry Kearney(17) 36Pts, 3rd Jim O’Shea(22) 35Pts, 4th Dermot Murphy(11) 34Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results

Credit Union Classic Results:

1st John D O’Sullivan (16) – 59pts. Joanne Bhamvra.(30) Eleanor Connor Scarteen. (35)

2nd. Kim Kennedy (13) – 57pts. Maura Crowley (32) Fintan Kennedy (14)

3rd. Gerald O’Dwyer (12) – 57 pts. (OCB) Anne Clifford (28) Charlie Vaughan (19

Men’s Sean Daly Presidents Prize.

Results after a 9-Hole Playoff are:

1st Overall – Kieran Chinoy(12) 63 Pts.

2nd Overall – Conor McSwiney(9) 62 Pts.

Best Gross(18 Holes) – Sean Sutton(5) 40 Pts.

3rd Overall – Flor O’Donoghue(18) 60 Pts.

Best Front Nine – Mark O’Donovan 23 Pts.

Best Back Nine – Martin O’Brien 22Pts.

Best Past President – James Brosnan 59 Pts.

Best Senior(60+) – Jerry Walsh 59 Pts.

Nearest the Pin – James O’Donoghue (68 Inches).

Longest Drive – Pearse O’Shea (317 Yards).

Best Guest – Matthew O’Connor(13) 38 Pts.

2nd Guest Donal Brosnan(15) 34 Pts.

1st White Tees – Chris Lovett(24) 42 Pts.

2nd White Tees – Jim Cremin (23) 36 Pts.

President Sean’s Prize to the Ladies.

1st. Margaret Hanley (18) 69nett

2nd. Collette Bradshaw (16) 69nett

3rd. Ena O’Brien (34) 72nett

Best Gross Christina Foley (15) 85

Coming in July.

In lieu of a Captains Dinner later in the year, Kenmare Golf Club are changing things up a bit. On Friday July 6th, Captains John & Maura and President Sean are hosting a mid-summer BBQ at Kenmare GC, with food, music, golf & entertainment until late. Tickets are priced at €25 and are available from Kenmare Golf Club. Guests, friends and visitors are more than welcome!