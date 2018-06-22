Laura inspires young swimmers

A lovely gesture by a group teenagers from Kenmare has led to a huge community effort to raise funds for cancer research in honour of their swimming coach, Laura Meagher, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Adults also joined the big hearted teenagers and the event took place in the Kenmare Bay Hotel leisure centre with each swimmer swimming 87 lengths of the pool.

Laura said that she was ‘overwhelmed by the gesture’.