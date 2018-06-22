Jacqueline will be sorely missed

Neidin Bowls Club is mourning the loss of a very much loved and valued member Jacqueline Linney, who died after a short illness, on 13th June 2018 in America, where she was on holiday with her family, celebrating her 80th birthday.

Jackie, with her wonderful smile, gentle manner and willingness to try to help all who came into contact with her, was a very special lady. And her loss to the club and the community at large cannot be overstated.

We would like to extend our deepest and sincerest sympathy to her family who meant the absolute world to her. She will be sorely missed by all.

God bless Jackie. Always in our hearts.

There will be a memorial service for Jacqueline in St. Patricks Church, Kenmare, at a date yet to be decided, where all will be welcome.