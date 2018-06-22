Busy month for Inbhear Sceine Gaels

Our U8 and U10 girls travelled to St Colums Kealkill last month for their first challenge match of the season, some great football was played and the girls did us proud. Well done to all!

Huge thanks to Derry Murphy of SuperValu Kenmare who presented each of our U8 and U10 girls with a football at training this week, we are very grateful for this sponsorship and hope the girls practice loads with their new balls!

Amy and Katie went onto win against rivals Cork in the Munster Final on a score line of 3-05 to 0-07. As part of their preparations for the All Ireland semi-final, the Kerry U14’s had a training session in Kenmare. The team met with local Kerry Senior footballers giving them advice on their game ahead. Unfortunately, the girls lost out to a very strong Dublin team, but with less than 10 minutes to go Amy scored two goals in the space of 4 minutes! They girls put in a super effort and stayed fighting right till the end. Kerry 3-05 Dublin 3-11. All of us are very proud of Amy and Katie, it was a great achievement for them to be on the team and to get so far.

We’d like to say well done to Chloe Cremin who recently took part in the Kerry LGFA Feile competition and came in third place out of 22 girls. This is a great achievement for Chloe, along her to show off her skills. We also had our first member of ISG named on the Rose Hotel Team when Lucy Harrington our U12 goalie was named a goalkeeper of the week, a great achievement for such a young player.