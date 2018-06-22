Kenmare girls are All Ireland Champions!

On Saturday May 26th, the finals of the Community games took place in the University of Limerick.

The Kenmare girls under 13 Freestyle relay swimming team, qualified out of Tralee to represent Kerry.

The competition was tough, as they had to compete against teams from Dublin, Cork and Limerick who have larger pools and better facilities, but they won Gold and are now All Ireland Champions! Congratulations to team Ayla O Neil, Anú Hayes, Tara Cronin, Julia McCormack and subs Holly Arthur and Ciara Harrington.