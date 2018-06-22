Kenmare swimmers are the best!

Well done to the swimmers who travelled to the ultra friendly minnow gala in cork, and well done to Amy Arthur on her gold and silver in free and back. It great fun and we are delighted to take home some medals, wristbands and personal bests. Thanks Dolphin swim club!

Great results also at the Munster Connaught age group championships to Anu Hayes, Ben Merrigan and Hiudai Hayes, with Ben bringing home three gold medals! Thanks to Mairead and Liz for all their work as team manager and officials..

It was a great weekend for our swimmers in Leinster Swimming at the Wexford invitational gala. On the Saturday Luke and Cillian got fantastic new times and personal bests, Hiudai, Anu and Ben gave the 800m freestyle a go and did very well with Ben qualifying for his division 2. On Sunday more great personal bests for Ayla, Anu, Ben, Hiudai and Tommy. Well done to Tommy Meagher on achieving his Munster meet 3! Kenmare Bay Swim Team by far had the better break outs to be seen at the gala, and thanks coach Mike for a busy and great weekend.

Well done to both Rachel O’Sullivan and Mika Fitzmaurice who competed at the Dev Meet 1 swim gala in Mallow in May. Both girls secured some fantastic ersonal bests and Rachel came away with a bronze medal in 100m free.

