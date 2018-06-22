Local job opportunities

Kitchen Assistant
CE Scheme
KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED
Ref: #CES-2075116
This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.
This position involves general kitchen duties such as cooking and cleaning.
Office Administrator
CE Scheme
KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED
Ref: #CES-2075709
This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.
Duties to include working with computers, answering phones, social media and other office duties. Training will be given.
General Maintenance
CE Scheme
KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED
Ref: #CES-2075698
This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.
Painting, weeding, planting, cleaning. Any maintenance in the area that needs to be done
To apply, contact the Intreo office in the Social Welfare Office on Bridge Street, Kenmare. Phone 064 6640050.
All applicants have to be eligible before they can get an interview.