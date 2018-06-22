Local job opportunities

Kitchen Assistant

CE Scheme

KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED

Ref: #CES-2075116

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.

This position involves general kitchen duties such as cooking and cleaning.

Office Administrator

CE Scheme

KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED

Ref: #CES-2075709

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.

Duties to include working with computers, answering phones, social media and other office duties. Training will be given.

General Maintenance

CE Scheme

KENMARE DISTRICT COMMUNITY GROUP LIMITED

Ref: #CES-2075698

This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career.

Painting, weeding, planting, cleaning. Any maintenance in the area that needs to be done

To apply, contact the Intreo office in the Social Welfare Office on Bridge Street, Kenmare. Phone 064 6640050.

All applicants have to be eligible before they can get an interview.