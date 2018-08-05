Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Council Motions.

At this full council meeting I have asked that Kerry County council write to the relevant authorities to reissue house holders with their eir-codes. These codes are becoming more essential for people to know and use when contacting emergency services and other frontline services.

Vice Chairperson of the South and West municipal area.

It is an honour and a privilege to be elected as vice chairperson of the south and west municipal area. I would like to thank Cllr Michael Cahill for proposing me for this position and to Cllr Damien Quigg and Cllr Johnny Healy- Rae for supporting me for this position. Congratulations to Cllr Norma Moriarty on becoming Chairperson.

Farming.

The extended spell of fine weather is making cattle and sheep trade more difficult as buyers are struggling to have adequate fodder and water. I will be writing to the Minister for Agriculture to begin importing straw immediately as of now it looks that there will a severe shortage of this again this year.

Ring of Kerry.

Well done to all who participated and organised the Ring of Kerry cycle this year, it was yet again another great success and benefited a lot of charitable organisations.

Vikingdom Raft Race.

This event brought back some old Kenmare traditions of the Tug of War’s which during the summers of the 1970’s and 1980’s was part of the summer festivities. Well done to those who organised and participated in this event it was an enjoyable day out for all, I was delighted to be commentating for the races and the not so easy job of being a referee for the Tug of War. I would hope to see this event being ran again next year.

Kenmare Annual Drag hunt.

Kenmare Annual Drag hunt will take place on Sunday the 5th of August. It will start and finish on mart road.

Clinics.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart.

I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month.

Cllr Dan McCarthy, Kilcurrane East, Kenmare

087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)