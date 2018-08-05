The future looks bright for Kilgarvan GAA!

Kilgarvan GAA club has launched its ‘Sponsor Our Sod’ campaign to raise funds for floodlights for their pitch.

The campaign invites members and friends of the club, past and present, at home or abroad to buy a sod online on the clubs new website www.kilgarvangaa.ie or directly from club secretary JoAnn Murphy.

Each sponsor will receive a ‘virtual sod’ bearing their name and address, and each sod will be added to the page until the pitch is complete. When all the sods are bought, the names of the sponsors will be displayed on a plaque in the dressing rooms.

Apart from installing floodlights on the grounds, the club is also erecting fencing, a hurling wall and refurbishing the dressing rooms.

New senior secretary JoAnn Murphy says it’s an exciting time for the club, which has been very successful at underage winning the Coiste na nOg Bob Walsh trophy jointly with neighbours Kenmare for being the Kerry Juvenile Club of the year in 2015 and 2016.

JoAnn, who served as juvenile secretary from 2013 to 2017 said a lot of work had been done at underage level in the past few years, which is now paying off.

She said, “We have All Ireland Minor Winning footballers John Mark Foley, Gearoid Fennessy and Donal O’Sullivan along with All Ireland Minor B Hurling winners Patrick O’Shea and Christopher Creedon playing with our senior team this year.

The clubs minors who amalgamated with Tuosist to played football in division 1 of the county league and will be in division 1 of the East Kerry league.”

The clubs membership has been increasing every year, and Joann says there’s nothing better than going to the field and seeing the pitch full for training, and people using the running track around the field.

Local running groups Kilgarvan Ag Rith and Kenmare Athletic club are regular users of the track

Club chairman and former Kerry hurler John Foley, is calling on all past players, members and friends and anyone with a connection with Kilgarvan to support the clubs fundraiser.

John said, “We have a lot of great people working in the club,” and he thanked all the coaches and volunteers along with the club executive for all their work, concluding by saying that, “without our volunteers we would be nowhere.”

It is hoped that the lights will be up for training this winter.