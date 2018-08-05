Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results.

July 1 Singles: 1st Joseph’O'Neill (0) 40pts,. 2nd Trevor Ross (16) 39pts, 3rd David Kerins (06) 36pts

June 24th Singles: 1st Cyril O’Donoghue 41pts, 2nd Jason Taylor 38pts

June 17th Scratch Cups: Senior – Joseph O’Neill(74). Junior: Darragh Roche(80).

Intermediate: John Nyhan(90). Minor: Colm Breen (90).

June 10th Singles: 1st Jospeh O’Neill(0) 40Pts, 2nd Patrick Wynne(20) 37Pts, 3rd Colm Breen(21) 34 Pts, 4th Geoffrey Mahony(19) 31Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results.

Lady Captain Maura Murphy’s Prize:

Winner: Joanne Bhamvra (30) 42pts , 2nd Anne Murphy (31) 41pts, Best Gross Noreen Crowley 23 gross points, 3rd Angela Cronin (22) 39pts, Cat A (10_26) Mege Dalton 38pts, Cat B (27_36) Elaine Daly (36) 38pts, 9 hole Chris Twomey. Lots more results on Kenmare GC facebook site.

Sun July 1st Sponsored by McSwiney’s Expert: Men’s Results 18 Hole Singles: 1st. Micheal O’Sullivan (Andy) (15) – 42Pts. 2nd. Daragh O’Siochru (14) – 42Pts. 3rd. Kevin Lynch (10) – 40Pt

Sun July 24th 18 hole Singles sponsored by Horseshoe Bar & Grill: 1st. Henk Bons (7) 43pts, 2nd. Shane Dalton (19) 41pts, 3rd. Chris Dale (15) 38pts.

Thursday Autumn gold winner – Paul Burden 20pts.

9Hole Bottle Competition winner – Dave O’Dwyer 21pts.

Ladies Results. Sun 24th June 18 hole Stableford 1st Stephanie Gaine (26) 38pts. 2nd Celinda Freeman (29) 37pts. 3rd Mege Dalton (23) 37pts. OC

Summer time, things are busy, and there is no shortage of Golf available in Kenmare at the moment.

Here is the weekly schedule for Kenmare Golf Club:

Monday Evening – Junior Boys.

Tuesday evening – Junior Girls.

Wednesday – Ladies Day.

Thursday morning – Over 55s.

Thursday evening – Men’s beer golf.

Friday evening – Open Scramble.

Sat/Sun- men’s and ladies competitions.

Everybody is welcome. If you see something that suits you – get in touch with the club and we’ll get you started!

Our Ladies Challenge Cup team have been on a massive run, and at the time of writing are on a massive run at the moment, and have reached the Munster Semi-Finals.

Kenmare GC s ready to welcome our annual visitors to the 2 Sisters Competition on July 13th and 14th, followed by the 3 Brothers in September.

Happy Golfing!