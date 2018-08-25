All roads to Kenmare Small Roads Festival

GET OUT OF THE CAR; COME UP HERE AND TALK TO ME.

“These are not views,” said Kevin. “I’ll show you views”. And without further ado he took out his phone and called a number, saying, “Ray, I have the man for your house.”

A dozen years ago Clare fell in love with Ireland and with an Irishman (me). We spent our first years together touring forty two US states while I played house concerts. Many people at those concerts asked about Ireland, “where it never rains”, so we started bringing them over.

In October 2013 we brought twenty five people to KENMARE. They loved it. We loved it. So in 2014 Clare and I came to settle here.

Clare has a great gift for hospitality. She’s also very sensible.

“If we are going to bring hoards of people to Ireland,” she said, “we need the right base.”

Clare made a sensible list. Our house must be walking distance from central Kenmare. It must not be on a busy main road. Must not be so big it’s hard to heat.

Then, one day, our American friends, Tom and Barbara Zucal and I visited Derrynane beach. Clare was not with us. On the journey back to Kenmare, Tom spotted a sign pointing up a lane way. House for sale!

“Let’s go and check it out”, says Tom.

We spun round and up the road, so narrow it had grass growing up the middle. We couldn’t find a house but we spotted Kevin. He stood thirty metres away scattering what looked like bird seed. I rolled down the window and shouted up to this mature gentleman . “Excuse me, sir! Do you know of any houses around here for sale or to rent?”

He came back in that Kerry way of answering a question with a question. “Which would you want? And, what’s more, slow down!”

I was perplexed. “Slow down!” I said. “I’m stopped!”

“What I mean is, get out of the car; come up here and talk to me.”

So I did. We chatted a while about this n that including the pheasants he was feeding and I mentioned the view of the sea which you could make out about a mile away.

“Oh,” said Kevin, “these are not views. I will show you views.”

Then he made his phone call to Ray. Ray seemingly had promised his house to someone else but Kevin persisted. “No, Ray, I have the man for your house.”

We followed Kevin west for seven miles, picking up a key in Caherdaniel village on the way. Finally, we turned into a driveway and there was this house. Big kitchen, big living room, six bedrooms! But the views? Kevin was a man of his word!

“Ah, thanks, Kevin,” I said, ” but this is way out of our league.”

“No,” says Kevin, “‘‘Tis not. You’ll find a way. This place is for you.”

Then I started thinking about Clare’s sensible list?

On the way back to Kenmare I said to my trusty friend, Tom. “Let’s face it. If the lady were a real stickler for sensible lists she’d never have married a piano player, would she?”

“Probably not,” he agreed.

“But” I emphasised, “it’ll take tactics. When we see Clare don’t go into details. We’ll ask her to join us for a drive tomorrow and, once she sees the house and the views she’ll be smitten.”

“Okay,” says Tom, “that’s a great plan”

But the excitement got to him. As soon as we spotted Clare, he hopped from the car and ran to her waving his hands, “Clare, Clare, Clare, you won’t believe what we found.”

Not the plan I’d outlined but Clare considered, ‘if Tom, this normally quiet gentleman has lost the run of himself, what they found must be something very special!

You see, Clare knows, being sensible isn’t always about ticking the right boxes. Sometimes it’s about believing in magic.

So now, while Clare runs Thidwick high above Derrynane, I run, with much help, the Small Roads KENMARE18 theatre Festival and my advice to you is like Kevin’s advice to me.

Slow down. Come here and talk to me!

On September 3rd we have a launch at The Carnegie Arts Centre and you can come for a free peek at the plays we’ll be presenting at this year’s festival. A free peak before deciding which plays you want to see in full.

September 3rd – Festival Launch. Eight o’clock for an hour. No charge at the door. You are our guest.