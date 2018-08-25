Don’t miss the chance to sample the Small Roads plays for FREE at The Festival Launch!

SAMPLE THE PLAYS for FREE at the FESTIVAL LAUNCH 8pm, Monday 3rd September Carnegie Arts Centre. ALL WELCOME!

The Plays.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE

You already know why you’re going to see Shirley again. Nobody has ever done her like Susan Hennessy does. If you haven’t seen it yet, ask around. This is a legendary performance by one of Kenmare’s own.

SHIRLEY VALENTINE: Plays at the Carnegie Arts Centre in September – 8pm Friday 14th, 8pm Friday 21st and early show 5.30pm Saturday 22nd – as part of Small Roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

And speaking of home grown talent, Kitty O’Sullivan has a couple of year’s acting school in London behind her. For this year’s festival Kitty will be working behind the scenes as stage manager for Shirley Valentine but from next year she’ll be back in a wonderful lead role. Watch this space

GLORIOUS

You know when you hear something new for the first time like Talking Heads or David Bowie and you think, “that’s not what I’m used to but I love it”. Well, it’s like that with Florence Foster Jenkins, the way Mandy McGahan does her. It is not exactly what we’re used to but we love it. Meryl Streep played Florence as an “old bag” and while that might have been historically accurate most people get a lot more excited about Mandy’s glamorous portrayal. It makes it all the more fascinating when the character looks like she really could sing classical pieces but then proceeds to slaughter them. And in the slaughtering entertains us like never before. I’m no psychologist but I have clinically observed people hiding behind their seats for a song’s performance and then leaping up to scream for more. It’s fascinating to observe. And as a bonus you get the outrageously funny but true story of Florence Foster Jenkins performed by a fabulous troupe now in their second year together. Roman Puech, Mike Sullivan, April Ferron, Jamie L Keough and, of course, Mandy McGahan herself. This play has been directed by Ann Shanahan and revived by the troupe.

GLORIOUS: The true story of Florence Foster Jenkins plays at the Carnegie Arts Centre in September – early show 5.30pm Saturday 15th, then 8pm Monday 17th and 8pm Sunday 23rd – as part of Small Roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

Cindy Freeman is the stage manager behind this play. Cindy, originally from New York State, is in her third year as Stage Manager for our theatre festival. She is also well known and popular in Kenmare golfing circles and much more.

A BIG FAT KENMARE WELCOME

Two of our plays this year have out of town casts. I know you’ll give them a big welcome as you always do. These actors are preparing these plays solely for the KENMARE18 theatre festival. It’s months of work for just three performances. But it’s worth it when they meet our appreciative audiences.

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR

Louise Desmond plays Doris in Same Time, Next Year. Kevin Patrick O’Leary plays George. Louise and Kevin are young Cork actors. Although this is a play about an affair over one weekend a year for twenty six years, it’s a story of family love. A paradox? Yes, but you’ll see what I mean. And like all the plays this year, it’s very funny.

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR; Plays at the Carnegie Arts Centre in September – 8pm Saturday 15th, early show 5.30pm Sunday 23rd, 8pm Monday 24th – as part of Small Roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE

How dare a woman speak so openly about things sexual. Well, I suppose, those easily upset by modern self expression and bedroom feminism weren’t coming anyway, so that’s okay.

Siobhán McAuliffe from Rathmore, County Kerry is in her third KENMARE theatre festival. In My Brilliant Divorce the main character Siobhán plays, Angela Kennedy-Lipsky is a very imaginative hypochondriac but also vulnerable, hurt, put upon and brow beaten. She fights back by being outrageous. I said main character because there are twenty other characters (all played by Siobhán). There’s the Dublin mother, the Scottish dog lover, The Cockney Sex Shop Boys, The blind date etc. Siobhán brings them all to life.

Siobhán will give a sample of My Brilliant Divorce at our launch on Monday September 3rd. Don’t miss that. It’s a free night for you to check out the plays.

MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE plays at the Carnegie Arts Centre in September – 8pm Sunday 16th and 8pm Saturday 22nd and early show 5.30pm on Sunday 23rd – as part of Small Roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

Meghan Kessler-Tobias is the stage manager behind this great production. Meghan is a talented actor taking an off stage role this year. Originally from Northern California, the land of the giant redwood, Meghan has adopted Kenmare as her home and we won’t ever let her go back. She’s too much fun.