Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

August & September Listings at The Carnegie Arts Centre

Thursday September 6th

Molly’s Game

The true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. Stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner . €7/€5 (students)

Thursday September 13th

The Post

A cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government. Director: Steven Spielberg. Stars Meryl Strep and Tom Hanks. €7/€5 (students)

Friday 14th – 17th & 21st – 24th September.

Small roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

Four comedies to look forward to Shirley Valentine, Glorious, My Brilliant Divorcem and Same Time Next Year

For details and to purchase tickets for all performances www.carnegieartskenmare.ie

All tickets €12 until August 30th, thereafter €15.

Thursday September 20th

Lean on Pete

Featuring an award-winning performance from new young talent Plummer, British director Andrew Haigh follows his hit 45 Years with this moving adaption of Willy Vlautin’s acclaimed novel. Winner, Best Young Actor or Actress Award, Venice Film Festival 2017. €7/€5 (students)

Friday 28th September @ 8pm

Reading by Faye Boland

Reading from her recently launched book ‘Peripheral’, Faye is a member of Clann na Farraige writers group in Kenmare. Introduced by John W. Sexton. Free Event. 8pm

For further information or to book tickets please contact

Box Office 064 6648701 www.carnegieartskenmare.ie