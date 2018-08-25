Rockmount Care Centre benefit from raft race

Vikingdom Raft Race Kenmare were delighted to present a cheque for €3841.88 to the in Kilgarvan. The dedicated team at Rockmount provide specialist care for people suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia providing a much-needed service to all of South Kerry. The team at Rockmount also do stellar work with our senior citizens from the Kilgarvan and Kenmare area. Vikingdom wish to thank everyone who got involved in this year’s raft race, the day was a huge success and it couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, participants, sponsors, and the community who came out on the day to support it. Let’s hope the weather will be as kind next year for another great day of fun and entertainment.

Pictured are Britney Bevan, Shona McCarthy, Michael Murphy, Bridie Dillon, Liam O’Shea, Tom McDonnell, Tadhg O’Donohoe, Brian Bevan, Councillor Dan McCarthy, Margaret Godfrey, Helen O’Sullivan, Margaret Doran, Mary Lyne, Mai Godfrey, Kitty Egan, Celine O’Connell, and Kate Brookes.