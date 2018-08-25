Congratulations to Georgia O’Brien who took Gold for Ireland at the Homes International Regatta held in Cork recently, she also won the senior women’s 4X and took Silver for Ireland in a Senior double with Sarah Crummey Belfast Boat Club.
Congratulations Georgia
