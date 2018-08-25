Another seasons starts at Kenmare Kestrels

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club are having their Registration Day on Saturday September 1st at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Gym from 10am to 12.30pm. All juveniles born from 2012 to 2003 are welcome to Register as are Senior Players born 2002 to 1966! Yes, it looks like we will have a Senior Men’s Basketball Team once again, so please register on the day.

Kenmare Kestrels were honoured to host Ireland’s U16 girls as they played Scotland’s U18′s in a friendly International in Pobalscoil Gym recently. Former Kestrels player Siofra O’Shea starred on the Irish team and put on a wonderful display of basketballing skills.

Finally, a massive ‘well done’ to our own Tania Salvado McCormack on making the Irish u16 Girls panel for the coming season.

For all the latest news, please follow the Kestrels by ‘liking’ our Facebook Page. Keep an eye-out for upcoming coaching and refereeing course. As always, we welcome volunteers; coaches, helpers, table officials, players, and we are still looking for a club PRO for the coming season. Please contact club secretary Maureen on 086 669 1915 for more details.