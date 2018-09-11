Thanks to Senator Make Daly for letting us know that, following positive engagement with the council, all groups and people who have helped in brining the project to this stage, we are now working to ensure the land is opened for public access this September.
The boundaries have been confirmed and are being marked out by the council engineers and will be fenced in the coming weeks. Once suitable gates are in place there will be access for the people of our community.
Public Park at the Peninsula set to open in September
