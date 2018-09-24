Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

Friday 21st – 24th September.
Small roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.
Four comedies to look forward to Shirley Valentine, Glorious, My Brilliant Divorcem and Same Time Next Year
For details and to purchase tickets for all performances www.carnegieartskenmare.ie
All tickets €15.
Thursday 27th September @ 8pm
Film; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town’s chief of police. Tickets €7/€5 Students
Friday 28th September @ 8pm
Reading by Faye Boland
Reading from her recently launched book ‘Peripheral’, Faye is a member of Clann na Farraige writers group in Kenmare. Introduced by John W. Sexton. Free Event.
Thursday 4th October @ 8pm
Film; Mary Shelley
The love affair between poet Percy Shelley and 18 year old Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, which resulted in Frankenstein.
Tickets €7/€5 Students
Thursday 11th October @ 8pm
Film; Phantom Thread
An American period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis
Tickets €7/€5 Students
Friday 12th October @ 8pm
Ken Rogan’s play ‘Hero’
Hero is about a man’s struggles with love. Life quickly grows more complicated for Smithy (performed by Daithí Mac Suibhne, who plays Emmet O’Brien in Fair City).
For further information or to book tickets please contact
Box Office 064 6648701 www.carnegieartskenmare.ie