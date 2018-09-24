Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

Friday 21st – 24th September.

Small roads KENMARE18 theatre festival.

Four comedies to look forward to Shirley Valentine, Glorious, My Brilliant Divorcem and Same Time Next Year

For details and to purchase tickets for all performances www.carnegieartskenmare.ie

All tickets €15.

Thursday 27th September @ 8pm

Film; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town’s chief of police. Tickets €7/€5 Students

Friday 28th September @ 8pm

Reading by Faye Boland

Reading from her recently launched book ‘Peripheral’, Faye is a member of Clann na Farraige writers group in Kenmare. Introduced by John W. Sexton. Free Event.

Thursday 4th October @ 8pm

Film; Mary Shelley

The love affair between poet Percy Shelley and 18 year old Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, which resulted in Frankenstein.

Tickets €7/€5 Students

Thursday 11th October @ 8pm

Film; Phantom Thread

An American period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis

Tickets €7/€5 Students

Friday 12th October @ 8pm

Ken Rogan’s play ‘Hero’

Hero is about a man’s struggles with love. Life quickly grows more complicated for Smithy (performed by Daithí Mac Suibhne, who plays Emmet O’Brien in Fair City).

For further information or to book tickets please contact

Box Office 064 6648701 www.carnegieartskenmare.ie