Neidin Bowls Club

The summer long competition for the Sean Chairde League Cup reached its conclusion on September 3rd at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney. Neidin Bowls entered four teams and were drawn into the four mini-leagues which involved home and away matches against three other Kerry Club teams. The winners of each group then qualified for the finals. Our Team 1 reached the semi-finals and were drawn against the Beaufort Hobbits who were on top form and went on into the finals against another Beaufort Team, the Siogs.

The next competition on the horizon , to finish the season, will be our ‘in house’ Brian Arnold Trophy which will take place on 4th and 5th October.