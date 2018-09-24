Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.

Ring of Kerry Results.

8th and 9th September. 1st Joe Harrington and Derek Hillier 67.2 Nett. 2nd Cyril O’Donoghue and George Harrington 71.4 Nett

3rd September. 1st Dan Dore (4) 44Pts, 2nd Adrian Crowley (11) 40Pts, 3rd Kieran Chinoy (10) 38Pts, 4th David Lane (2) 38Pts

August 20th. 1st David Keirns (6) 34Pts, 2nd Trevor Ross (15) 31Pts, 3rd JB McCarthy(9) 30Pts, Joe Harrington (21) 29Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results.

Results of the 41st Three Brothers Competition Sponsor Lee Strand.

1st O’Shea’s 169pts 2nd. Dempseys 168pts 3rd O’Dwyer Snr. 167pts

4th McSwiney 166pts 5th. Curtins 165pts (OCB) 6th MacGearailts 165pts

Best team 1st Day O’Driscoll. Best team 2nd Day Stenson

Most Improved Team O’Connor’s

Best Senior team (Over 60) – Harrington

Best Individual (36 Hole) – Ronan Kelleher 77pts

Best Individual (0-11) 36 Hole – Richard Geer 76pts

Best Individual (12 and over) 36 Hole – Packie Doran 76pts

Best Individual (18 Hole) 1st day – Brendan Cussen 41pts.

Best Individual (18 Hole) 2nd day – Aindriu O’Sullivan – 40pts.

Thursday 13 Hole welcome comp winner –Flor O’Donoghue 36pts.

Thurs morning Autumn Gold winner – Pat O’Sullivan (Ballyvourney) 20pts

Golf News

Kenmare Golf Club Hosted the 41st annual Three Brothers Tournament on the weekend of Sept 6th to 8th. We had 62 teams (186 Golfers) plus large groups of supporters and friends. There were a few changes to the competition this year with a marquee, public entertainment with dancing, additional sponsors and prizes, and lots of new brothers.

Two sets of visitors, the Gittoes and Long families, travelled to Ireland specifically for the event, and had a fantastic time. This was in addition to regular visitors from Belfast (Campbells), The Phillipines (Dalys), US (MacGearailts), UK (Coveneys) and many more.

Congratulations to the O Shea Brothers on winning this years Brothers tournament. It was a great finish this year with just 1 point separating each of the first five teams and a count back to decide 6th place.

Over the years, we have always relied on a massive voluntary effort from the members of our club to run the Brothers Tournament. This year was no exception and once again, the members have stepped up to the plate to ensure a great weekend was had by all. We would like to extend heartfelt thanks also to the people of Kenmare for supporting the event. The visiting Brothers remarked on several occasions about the hospitality and friendly welcome they received in accommodation, restaurants and bars all over town. We’d also like to thank everybody who came to the club, new faces are great to see, and the atmosphere and entertainment (provided by the legend Dan Sweeney) meant Saturday was the best night in Kenmare Golf Club for a long time.

We’d like to give a special thanks to Lee Strand Milk, who were the title sponsors ion 2019. MD John O’Sullivan added the personal touch by coming to the awards ceremony and handing over the prize.