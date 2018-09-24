Successful end to the season for Kenmare Shamrocks

The County Senior Football Championship began with a trip to Cahersiveen to take on South Kerry. We played well but ended up on the wrong side of a 1-14 to 0-13 scoreline. The second round game saw us get another away fixture, this time against Rathmore. Again we played well but came up a little short.

Final score Rathmore 0-17 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-15.

We will play An Ghaeltacht soon, the winner playing senior championship next year, the defeated team moving to the intermediate ranks.

The league campaign finished very well with two excellent wins over Castleisland and Kilcummin. These victories saw us finish mid table in the league and Div 2 league football awaits for 2019.

Our lotto jackpot of €12,100 was won on August 26th. Congratulations to Noirín Lehane from Ballyvourney. Our jackpot is currently over €5,000. Your continued support of the club lotto is greatly appreciated.

Massive congratulations to Dan and James McCarthy who won the All Ireland Minor Football Championship with Kerry on September 2nd in Croke Park. It was a mighty achievement by Kerry to win 5 in a row and to have the two lads involved make it extra special.