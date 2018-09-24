Exciting month ahead in Blackwater

Exercise & Total Toning Classes, every Monday in Blackwater Tavern

7pm to 8pm for the energetic

8pm to 9pm Introduction to exercise for the less active from 8 to 9pm

€5 per night. All Welcome.

Video Editing Class is on weekly in the Tavern supported by SKDP.

The Blackwater Group’s annual Mid-Week Break takes place late September. This year’s destination is Dingle, staying in the lovely 4 star Dingle Skellig Hotel and Leisure Centre. Over 30 people are going and if anyone else is interested they can ring Mary in Blackwater Tavern, 064-6682003, for information on dates and prices. Some rooms still available at a very good price.

Eileen O’Leary Social Evening

There will be a Social Evening to celebrate Eileen O’Leary’s great contribution to the many Community Projects she was involved in Blackwater over the years since 2005. It takes place in Blackwater Tavern on Sunday 30th Sept at 6pm. Everyone who worked with her, whether through Photography Classes & Book Productions or through Drama Productions is invited to attend.

Blackwater Women’s Group next meeting Tuesday 16th of October 8pm.

Blackwater Women’s Group are hosting the event in aid of Community Projects. Blackwater Women’s Group were Gold Winners in Kerry Community Awards 2018 and currently Represent Kerry in the Pride of Place Awards in the Wellbeing Category. Pride of Place is an All-Ireland Competition and the awards Ceremony takes place in Cork City Hall in November.

The Harvest Ball Dinner/Dance takes place in Kenmare Bay Hotel on Saturday November 3rd. Tickets only €25. Music by the Singing Jarvey. Great night guaranteed. Ring Blackwater Tavern 064-6682003 to book.