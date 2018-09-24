Joan brings style to Kenmare

Joan Cashman is an expert stylist who lives for helping her clients go through personal transformations by falling in love with their wardrobes, and enhancing their signature styles according to their, age, colouring, lifestyle, shape and budget.

Her distinguished career has spanned over two decades and it was her experience as international Trainer and head of Colour Me Beautiful in Ireland, and her entrepreneurial drive, that led her to set up her own company The Colour and Image Academy in Cork City in 2006. This landmark academy is now recognised as one of the leading Private Schools for Make-up Artists and Personal Stylists in Ireland. Joan has also teamed up with the Bronwyn Conroy International Beauty School and is now providing this unique training service in Dublin too.

Joan proudly holds her record as one of Europe’s leading award-winning consultants. She has also won the Tia Maria ‘Stylist of The Year’ award and the Rabot Twitter Award for Fashion two years in a row. As well as that, she is in constant demand with Irish modelling agencies and VIPs to do styling and photo calls and is regularly invited to give advice in fashion magazines, blogs and local radio shows.

The world of fashion is ever evolving, and Joan continues to share her passion with individuals of all ages, professions and backgrounds. She works with large and small corporate companies and advises both men and women on a one-to-one basis.

Joan comes to the Kenmare Bay Hotel on Thursday October 18th to give insider tips and help us kick off the autumn season in style. She’ll take us from feeling out-of-the-loop to understanding what works and show how, by adding a few key new season staples, can give the appearance of a brand-new wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Joan says, “I believe that owning your style and understanding who you are, can produce a string of emotions, both mentally and physically, it is as much about investing in gorgeous quality clothing as it is about building your confidence and loving every single item in your wardrobe.”

When you look good, you feel great!

Blackwater Women’s Group have invited Joan to give a presentation in the Kenmare Bay Hotel, on Thursday 18th of October at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm. This is an event not to be missed.

Joan is very entertaining and will be giving loads of advice and tips on how to create a stylish wardrobe that suits every women’s colouring, shape, personality and lifestyle, including the ‘finishing touches ‘ and key trends for the season with the aid of Power Point. Pop up Shops will showcase what’s on offer locally in boutiques, shoe shops, milliners and accessory shops.

Tickets are only €10 and ring Blackwater Tavern 064-6682003 to book. Great Raffle Prizes including a €150 Makeover from Joan.