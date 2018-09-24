Busy August ends quiet Summer for Inbhear Scéine Gaels

August turned out to be a very busy month after the quiet summer months. All age groups were back playing matches, between the fundraisers.

All age groups took part in the East Kerry Leagues, which are still ongoing. Our U10s have been practicing their skills in the many games they are playing. On the 2nd of August, they took on Glenflesk in a challenge game and also travelled to Kealkill to St. Colums, later in the month.

We had our annual bake sale on August 15th, it began as a wet day, not looking very good for selling cakes but the middle of the day brightened up, turning it into an ideal day to sell cakes. We raised much needed funds for the running of the club and are very grateful to everyone who supported us. We’d like to congratulate Leona Delaney who won the jersey cake kindly sponsored by Sean Daly & Co and also Ann O’ Connor, Derrynacolough who won the Kerry jersey raffle. Thank you to all who supported our church gate collections this month also, it gives us an even better chance to improve our club and teams.

We were very lucky this year to have our minor girls take part in the Billy Maden Minor Championship, this is the first year entering a team for many years. Our girls teamed up with neighbours Southern Gaels to form a very promising young team. They took on Killarney in Fossa on a Friday evening, but came out unlucky to a very strong side.

Lastly, a huge well done to our Senior ladies on reaching their first Intermediate Championship Final, after being regraded earlier this year the team, the team took on the challenge to reach the final. They recently took on Na Gaeil in the final in Legion, coming up against a strong team the girls put in a great effort and were unfortunate to lose out but should be proud for reaching the final in their first year.