Autumn Activities at Kenmare Family Resource Centre

After a beautiful sunny summer, Kenmare FRC programme of activities are back in action. Our usual groups have returned such as play group every Monday and Wednesday, Peer Support group every Monday, Knitting group every Tuesday, Drumming every Monday night, Canvas club every Tuesday and Friday, Traditional Irish music every Wednesday night, Breastfeeding support on Thursdays, Wellness mornings every Friday morning and Brownies every Friday afternoon.

Many community groups and services regularly use the centre for meetings, such as Kerry Parents & Friends, KDYS, Social work, local youth clubs, the walking club, Kenmare Mental Health Association who all book rooms on a regular or ad hoc basis.

Does your community group need a meeting space? If so then contact Mary on 064 6642790

New and upcoming programs and services at Kenmare FRC

Play therapy. We are currently recruiting a new play therapist and we hope to have this service available very shortly. If you feel your child could benefit from a child centred therapy, please do give Irene a call on 064 6642790 so we can put your child’s name on the waiting list.

Rainbows. A 9 week support group for children aged 7 – 12 who have experienced a bereavement or family separation. Please call the office and request that your child’s name be added to the list of participants.

Tai Chi. Starts Friday 14th Sept and continues at the centre every Friday morning 10.30 – 11.30am for 6 weeks. €5 per session. Just drop in!

Wellness Mornings. Low cost massage, indian head massage, reflexology available every Friday morning at the centre. We are looking to expand the availability of this service shortly by adding another therapist to our Wellness team. Do you have a holistic service that you could offer the community at a low cost rate? Contact Susan on 085 8002471.

Language and Play Programme. Aimed at parents and children aged 0 – 3years. Starts Wednesday 19th Sept from 10.30am – 12noon. €2 per session. This 6 week programme is offered in a very relaxed play group type setting and will be facilitated by Catriona Cahalane (funded by Kerry County Childcare committee). Catriona will talk, interact & play with the group through nursery rhymes, activities, books, play doh and brief inputs on parenting tips. Come along with your child.

Taking the Stress out of Homework! Aimed at parents of primary school children, giving some tips & advise on how to best go about helping your child do their homework. Thursday 11th Oct 9.30 – 11.30am. Faciliatated and funded by Maggie O’ Sullivan Graham, Adult Literacy. Free to attend. Booking with Irene is essential on 064 6642790.

Strategic Planning. Kenmare FRC is currently consulting with groups, agencies and schools about what the needs of the Greater Kenmare Area are. If you would like to be involved in this consultation of needs, please do give Maire / Susan a call on 064 6642790.

Kerry Mental Health Week 7th – 14th October

As part of Kerry Mental Health Week, Kenmare FRC will host the following events:

Transgender Awareness training for professionals

Tues. 9th Oct. 1.30pm – 5pm

Open Morning at Kenmare FRC – Wed. 10th Oct 10am – 12noon

Talk from Jigsaw Kerry – Supporting Youth Mental Health

Wed. 10th Oct 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Talk from Volunteer Kerry – Benefits of volunteering –

Wed. 10th Oct 2 – 3pm

Talk from Jigsaw Kerry – Supporting Youth Mental Health – Wed. 10th Oct 7pm

Fetac Level 6 in Childcare. In partnership with Kerry ETB & Kenmare Adult Education Centre, Kenmare FRC are endeavouring to offer Fetac Level 6 in Childcare, in an outreach setting in Sneem. If you are interested in being a participant on this program, please do contact Maire on 064 6642790 to give your expression of interest.

‘Growing Still’. An 8 week program delivered by SHEP & funded by Kerry ETB aimed at our senior citizens in the community. This is an opportunity for participants to stop and reflect about the stage they are at in their lives. Please contact Maire on 064 6642790 for an information leaflet on this new program in Kenmare.

We operate an ‘open door’ policy and call in anytime to speak with one of us if you have a general query, are looking for information, have a problem big or small, an idea or perhaps a skill to offer.

Contact 064 6642790 / 087 7086641 / info@kenmarefrc.ie