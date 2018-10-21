Events for all ages at Sheen Falls

There are two fabulous and very different events on in the next few weeks at Sheen Falls Lodge.

There is still some availability for their South African Wine event celebrating the fabulous wines of this region and learning a little about them from their guest speaker.

This takes place on Saturday October 20th and includes drinks and canapes on arrival, followed by a 4 course dinner and fantastic wines at just €80.

Book now on 064 6641600 or email info@sheenfallslodge.ie

For our younger readers, don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet Sheen Falls very own ‘Hedwig and Friends’ this Halloween, great fun for all the family! You can book to meet their very special guests on October 30th and 31st, and November 1st.

At only €3 per person or €10 per family of 4 including hot Chocolate and some delicious sweet treats too, booking times are available between 2pm and 5pm. To book call 064 6641600