Kenmare Tidy Towns are simply the best!

Congratulations to our wonderful Kenmare Tidy Town volunteers who were very happy to return home from the Supervalu Tidy Town awards with an increase of 4 points on 2017 and their 19th Gold Medal!
Points were gained in several categories; community, planning and involvement, nature and biodiversity, sustainability (doing more with less) and tidiness and litter control. .T:Towns 42551908_1869504233086447_548435648315392000_o

