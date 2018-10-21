Congratulations to our wonderful Kenmare Tidy Town volunteers who were very happy to return home from the Supervalu Tidy Town awards with an increase of 4 points on 2017 and their 19th Gold Medal!
Points were gained in several categories; community, planning and involvement, nature and biodiversity, sustainability (doing more with less) and tidiness and litter control. .
Kenmare Tidy Towns are simply the best!
