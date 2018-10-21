Busy Autumn ahead for Kenmare Family Resource Centre

Our usual groups at Kenmare FRC have returned including a play group every Monday and Wednesday, peer support group every Monday, knitting group every Tuesday, drumming every Monday night, canvas club every Tuesday and Friday, traditional Irish music every Wednesday night, breastfeeding support on Thursday, wellness mornings every Friday, and Brownies every Friday afternoon.

Many community groups and services regularly use the centre for meetings. Organisations such as Kerry Parents & Friends, KDYS, Social work, local youth clubs, the walking club, Kenmare Mental Health Association all book rooms on a regular or ad hoc basis. Does your community group need a meeting space? Contact Mary on 064 6642790

New and upcoming programmes and services at Kenmare FRC

Child and Adolescent Counselling

Child and Adolescent Counselling is now available at Kenmare Family Resource Centre by appointment only. If you feel your child could benefit from a child centered therapy, please do give Irene a call on 064 6642790 and she will arrange an appointment for your child.

Rainbows

A 9-week support group for children aged 7 – years who have experienced a bereavement or family separation. Please call the office 064 6642790 and request that your child’s name be added to the list of participants for Rainbows.

Wellness Mornings every Friday.

Low cost massage, Indian head massage, reflexology available every Friday morning at the centre. We are looking to expand the availability of this service shortly by adding another therapist to our Wellness team. Do you have a holistic service that you could offer the community at a low cost rate? Contact Susan on 085 8002471.

Strategic Planning.

The centre is currently consulting with groups, agencies and schools about what the needs of the greater Kenmare Area are. If you would like to be involved in this consultation of needs, please give Maire / Susan a call on 064 6642790.

FETAC Level 6 in Childcare.

In partnership with Kerry ETB and Kenmare Adult Education Centre, the centre is endeavouring to offer Fetac Level 6 in Childcare, in an outreach setting in Sneem. If you are interested in being a participant on this program, please contact Maire on 064 6642790 to give your expression of interest.

ParentLink connecting parents

For parents to take time out to think, support each other, to hear what works for other parents and take the stress out of parenting

How to listen so children will talk and how to talk so children will listen

Thursday 18th October 7.30pm – 9.30pm for 6-12 year olds

Thursday 25th October 9.30am – 11.30am for 0-6 year olds

Topics covered are communication skills, getting to know your child and building stronger relationships

Building cooperation with your child

Thursday 8th November 7.30pm – 9.30pm for 6-12 year olds

Thursday 15th November 9.30am – 11.30am for 0-6 year olds

Topics covered include behaviour and making your life easier

Homeopathy for children

Focusing on natural remedies for everyday challenging behaviour

Thursday 22nd November 9.30am – 11.30am

Paediatric First Aid Thursday 6th December 7pm – 10pm €5

Topics covered include head injuries, unconscious casualty, choking, meningitis, febrile convulsions, shock, bleeding, burns scalds and poisons, musculoskeletal injuries, asthma and epilepsy.

To book please call 064 6642790

Kenmare Family Resource Centre operate an ‘open door’ policy and please call in anytime to speak with one of our staff members if you have a general query, if you are looking for information, if you have a problem no matter how big or small, an idea for a new programme or perhaps you have a skill to offer to the community. We would be happy to speak with you. If we can’t help, we’ll certainly try to point you in the right direction.

Kenmare Family Resource Centre

Railway Road, Kenmare.

064 6642790 / 087 7086641 / email info@kenmarefrc.ie.