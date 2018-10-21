Thursday 18th October 8pm @ €5
Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society
A romantic story of love courage and loyalty.
Tickets €7/Students €5
Friday 19th October 8pm @ €5
Book Launch of Timmy’s Technology Trouble
Written by Niamh Aherne and illustrated by Valentina Boschi ‘Timmy’s Technology Trouble’ tells of a fun loving little boy’s journey when technology is introduced to his life.
Free event and all welcome
Saturday 20th October @ 8pm
John B Keane’s The Matchmaker with Jon Kenny & Mary McEvoy
Tickets €20
Thursday 25th October @ 8pm
The Shape of Water
A life is changed forever when a secret classified experiment is discovered .Won four Oscars for Best Film .
Tickets €7/Students €5
Saturday 27th October @ 2pm and 3.30pm
We Are Monsters
Presented by the local children from Theatre Games Ireland ‘We Are Monsters’ is a hilarious musical that follows human children into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters.
Tickets €7
Thursday 1st November @ 8pm
Whitney
Life and Music of Whitney Houston.
Tickets €7/Students€
Friday 2nd November @ 8pm
The Trump Scheme
Adapted by Sneem Dramasoc from the Mundy Scheme by Brian Friel. The minister for foreign affairs returns from New York with a plan to transform the entire west of Ireland into one large cemetery for the dead of London, Paris and New York, the brainchild of a young Manhattan property developer called Donald Trump.
Tickets €15/€12
Saturday 3rd November @ 5.30pm
Exhibition Launch ‘Changing Landscapes’
Landscape paintings by Local Artist Deirdre Rodgers
Free event and all Welcome
www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or contact 064-6648701
Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie
Thursday 18th October 8pm @ €5