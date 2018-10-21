Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday 18th October 8pm @ €5

Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society

A romantic story of love courage and loyalty.

Tickets €7/Students €5

Friday 19th October 8pm @ €5

Book Launch of Timmy’s Technology Trouble

Written by Niamh Aherne and illustrated by Valentina Boschi ‘Timmy’s Technology Trouble’ tells of a fun loving little boy’s journey when technology is introduced to his life.

Free event and all welcome

Saturday 20th October @ 8pm

John B Keane’s The Matchmaker with Jon Kenny & Mary McEvoy

Tickets €20

Thursday 25th October @ 8pm

The Shape of Water

A life is changed forever when a secret classified experiment is discovered .Won four Oscars for Best Film .

Tickets €7/Students €5

Saturday 27th October @ 2pm and 3.30pm

We Are Monsters

Presented by the local children from Theatre Games Ireland ‘We Are Monsters’ is a hilarious musical that follows human children into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters.

Tickets €7

Thursday 1st November @ 8pm

Whitney

Life and Music of Whitney Houston.

Tickets €7/Students€

Friday 2nd November @ 8pm

The Trump Scheme

Adapted by Sneem Dramasoc from the Mundy Scheme by Brian Friel. The minister for foreign affairs returns from New York with a plan to transform the entire west of Ireland into one large cemetery for the dead of London, Paris and New York, the brainchild of a young Manhattan property developer called Donald Trump.

Tickets €15/€12

Saturday 3rd November @ 5.30pm

Exhibition Launch ‘Changing Landscapes’

Landscape paintings by Local Artist Deirdre Rodgers

Free event and all Welcome

www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or contact 064-6648701