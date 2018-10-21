Bill proves victorious at Neidin Bowls Club competition

This year for the first time, Neidin Bowls Club annual in house competition for the Brian Arnold Trophy took place in two halves over two days. On Thursday 4th October twenty four club members who were divided into eight teams of three, played in the first knockout rounds where the first and second of each team went on to play again in round two.

Day two, Friday 5th October, and some exciting matches brought us down to the semi finals with the last two, Norman Wilson and Bill Glover facing off in the final match to win the trophy. Both played with skill and Bill was the eventual victor.

All members then retired to the Brook Lane Hotel for the trophy presentation and an excellent dinner minus our Vice Chairperson, Aiden McCabe and his wife, Janet. Aiden is in hospital and we all wish you a speedy recovery.

It was a most enjoyable occasion all round and our hearty congratulations to Bill. Plus a very big vote of thanks to all the hard work involved in the organisation with a special thank you to Rosemary Boyton for the delicious sandwiches and sausage rolls for our lunch on day one.

