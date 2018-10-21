Kenmare Girl Guides, Senior Branch and Brownies, pictured on Saturday 29th September, during their fabulous district hike in very fine weather in Killarney National Park, thanks were paid to the leaders and parents who went with them on the day.
The units are thriving and they have the youngest members of Guiding starting up too this term with the opening of Kenmare Ladybirds.
Kenmare girl guides take a hike
