Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.

Ring of Kerry Results.

Sept 30th Open Flag Competition

White: 1st Cyril O’Donoghue 68 Nett. 2nd Toby Steadman 68 Nett. Yellow: Des Greene 71 Nett. Ladies: Claire Greene 73 Nett.

GOTY Results

Winner: Joe Harrington. Runner-Up: Toby Steadman.

Sept 16th: CUH Fundraiser Sponsored by McCarthy’s Meat Market

1st David Keirns (6) 41Pts, 2nd Dermot Murphy (12) 39Pts, 3rd Sean Twomey (15) 38Pts. Nearest the Pin – Derek Hillier. Longest Drive: Micheal O’Sullivan

Kenmare Golf Club Results.

Ladies Foursomes: Winners Christina Foley & Elaine Daly.

Men’s Fourball: Winners Tom McDonnell & Michael O’Brien.

Ladies Singles: Winner Angela Cronin.

Ladies GOTY: Winner Kim Kennedy

Sunday Oct 7th

“Beaufort Exchange” at Beaufort Golf Club, Sponsored by Hallissey’s Cash and Carry Kenmare:

Men’s: 1st Paul O’Connor (12) 40 pts, 2nd Alan Nagle (12) 37 pts, 3rd Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (22) 36 pts Winner Thursday – 9 hole, John Sheppard, 21pts.

Ladies: 1st Maureen Harrington (28) 38 pts, 2nd Anne Murphy (29) 34 pts, 3rd Stephanie Gaine (26) 31 pts

Sept 30th:

Men’s Results 18 Hole Singles sponsored by M O L Engineering:

1st. David Kelly (19) 41pts., 2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (23) 40pts, 3rd. Mark Granville (20) 40pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Pat O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 21pts

Sept 26th:

Ladies open day sponsored by Theresa and Tim Lawton:

1st Eileen Healy Geraldine Galivin Margaret Walsh (Macroom)

2nd Mary R. O’Sullivan Vera Shaw Colleen Moreng

3rd Angela K Brosnan Mary Brosnan Clara Brosnan

Golf News. Season Coming to a close!

The 2018 year is coming to an end, but not just yet, the evenings are getting short, but it’s important to keep golfing – your membership is for a whole year, and it’s up to you to make the most of it.

Kenmare Golf Club are planning a busy Autumn:

Huge Men’s Club Halloween Open on the Bank Holiday weekend, with massive prizes

November ‘Eclectic’ competition running through the whole month

Full programme for December, with options to shorten competitions in the event of bad weather

And a cracking members trip away is being planned. Members keep an eye on club communications when plans are finalised.

Men’s Club AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Kenmare GC Men’s Club will take place at the clubhouse on Sunday November 11th at 5.30pm. Members please keep an eye on your club comms for details of motions and agenda.